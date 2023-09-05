I can’t hear you! Fixing microphone issues with your gaming headset 

The gaming world is an interesting landscape to navigate. You may be sat at home by yourself, but gaming allows you to connect with others in the world on different platforms. Depending on the games you are playing, there may be a level of teamwork required or it may be a space to socialise. In these instances, it is crucial you are able to communicate with your fellow gamers.

If you find your microphone isn’t working, don’t worry; in this article we look at quick fixes for microphone issues with your gaming headset.

Adjusting in-game settings

The first step in getting your microphone up and running is understanding how in-game settings play a part. Different games will offer a variety of settings to customise your experience. A common setting found in games such as Fortnite and Overwatch, is Microphone Settings. These settings allow you to adjust your microphone volume and whether your microphone remains on or if you need to press a button to talk. Alongside this, some games will be set to no voice chat as a default, and requires you to open your account settings to enable voice chat. We recommend checking your in-game settings and ensuring all settings are enabled. If you are adjusting settings for your children, we recommend reviewing these and adjusting accordingly. You may find settings that only allow voice chat with individuals you have selected permissions on, so take the time to go through these first to check it is appropriate.

Ensuring the microphone is turned on

A simple, but often overlooked, factor in your gaming headset’s microphone is whether it is turned on or not. Some headsets may have a small rocker switch or button which simply turns it on and off. We recommend pressing this and testing your microphone to see if this resolves the issue for you.

Checking system settings

Sometimes the microphone issue can go deeper than the game itself, and may lie with the system being used. Whether you are a PC gamer or a console gamer, we suggest digging into your device or account settings to ensure you have access to voice chat. Sometimes you may need to adjust privacy settings to turn on voice chat.

Firmware and driver updates

Just like any piece of technology, your gaming headset requires periodic updates to perform optimally. Outdated firmware or drivers can lead to microphone problems. To prevent this, regularly check for available firmware updates specific to your headset model. Equally important are audio driver updates. Make sure you’re downloading updates from official sources to avoid any potential complications.

Physical inspection and maintenance

We also recommend physically checking over the headset for any dust, debris, or damage. Dust and debris can build up and affect the microphone, which you can gently remove. If your microphone or headset is physically damaged, this could be the cause of a microphone issue. This typically is not covered under a manufacturing warranty so in these cases it would be best to weigh up the cost of a repair or a replacement.

Troubleshooting unresolved issues

If all checks are to no avail and the issue remains, it is best to reach out to the dedicated support team for your product. Whether this be the manufacturer or the retailer, they should be able to advise further on possible fixes for your issue.

Conclusion

Whilst microphone issues can be frustrating, you can carry out simple checks to get it up and running again. Our advice is to check all settings in-game, on your console, and ensure the microphone is turned on. For more help for your specific model of headset, consult your user manual or contact the relevant support team.